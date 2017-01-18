Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 18, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV ratings

Seven edged out Ten in the metros — it was tennis vs the Big Bash League, respectively — but in the regions, Ten edged out Seven. Nine was also in the mix with its non-sports cov

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Seven edged out Ten in the metros — it was tennis vs the Big Bash League, respectively — but in the regions, Ten edged out Seven. Nine was also in the mix with its non-sports coverage. Seven’s tennis coverage last night again gathered more than a million viewers between the main channel, 7mate and 7TWO (1.017 million to be precise, which would have made it No. 5 nationally for the second night in a row).

The Big Bash did well for Ten with just over a million for the first session of last night’s game, which dropped away as the result became clear in the second session with averaged 962,000.

The 6-8pm news and current affairs programs on Nine, Seven and the ABC are still dominating rankings. In other words, despite the undoubted successes of the Big bash and the tennis, they are still not grabbing audiences to the point where they are producing top of the list audiences each night — just enough to make Seven and Ten happy and advertisers purring, and viewers happy with what they are seeing on the screen. — Click here to read the rest of Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings

