Crikey Worm: Brandis rorts taxpayers, uni dropouts
Good morning, early birds. The Department of Immigration spent billions on the detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island without proper authorisation, and one-third of university students don't finish their courses. It's the news you need to know, with Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
One-third of university students fail to graduate within six years, according to new statistics released by the federal government. “It’s a reminder to students as they consider university offers now to think carefully about what the course is and what the university is and make sure it is a good fit for them for the future,” said Education Minister Simon Birmingham. The worst universities for dropout rates are Charles Darwin University in the Northern Territory, Central Queensland University and the University of Southern Queensland, which had completion rates of just about 40%. The University of Melbourne had the best completion rate, at 88%.
