Tips and rumours

Jan 18, 2017

Bill O'Reilly to interview Trump for Superbowl pre-game show

That's not entertainment.

The Superbowl halftime entertainment is usually the realm of Beyonce and other musically gifted people, while the pre-grame is devoted to stats and analysis ahead of the final NFL game of the year, but this year Fox viewers will be treated to an interview by Bill O’Reilly with Donald Trump. Like Trump, O’Reilly is no stranger to controversy, but we doubt the recorded interview will cover allegations of sexual harassment. 

The interview won’t air in the more lucrative halftime spot, which is when all the big-name advertisers pay top dollar to spruik their wares, but performer Lady Gaga has been told not to talk about politics, especially Trump, according to US reports. O’Reilly is one of Trump’s biggest supporters and was last week revealed to have been accused of again sexually harassing a former staffer. Fox settled her claim at the time Roger Ailes was being booted from Fox News for sexual harassment. O’Reilly has also faced other sexual harassment charges in 2004 and was accused of domestic violence against his former wife by one of his daughters. Trump of course was sprung during the election campaign making lewd remarks about females and claiming he grabbed women “by the pussy”. The interview will air on February 5 in the US.

Topics

