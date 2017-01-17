Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media briefs

Jan 17, 2017

TV Ratings: Sport bonanza

If it's summer, it's wall-to-wall sport.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Tennis v tip-and-run cricket v the other networks. Seven’s Australian Open tennis started modestly last night, although a number of Australians were on court. Seven broadcast on its main channel and the 7TWO digital channel, as well as streaming coverage through its app. 

Now, the tennis didn’t make the national Top 10 on the main channels audience – 863,000 in metro and regional markets. But there were a further 254,000 viewers on 7TWO and 7mate last night for night 1 (other games). All up that was 1.117 million watching Seven’s first session of night 1 tennis coverage, which would have slotted in around number five nationally.

Ten’s Big Bash cricket also did well with 952,000 for the second session and 917,000 for the first session. The sessions were ninth and 10th nationally. 

The ABC marked time and SBS brought up the rear. It started Undressed at 9.35pm and got 166,000 nationally, 114,000 in the metros. Not really a winner, a bit of an unruly effort on screen.

Seven was a narrow winner in the metros but not so in the regions where Nine clearly won with its non-sport programming. Ten was also solid in the regions. Early days in 2017 and the pud, ham, beer and prawns are still on the menu around the country, even though many more people returned to work this week.

The business end of the tennis for Seven is still 10 days or so away from Australian Day (Thursday week) onwards.

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (26.2%)
  2. Nine (26.1%)
  3. Ten (24.1%)
  4. ABC (16.2%)
  5. SBS (7.4%)

Network main channels:

  1. Seven (19.2%)
  2. Nine (18.4%)
  3. Ten (15.8%)
  4. ABC (10.4%)
  5. SBS ONE (4.7%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. ONE (5.2%)
  2. ABC 2 (3.3%)
  3. GO (3.1%)
  4. Eleven (3.0%)
  5. 7flix, Gem (2.4%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. Nine News  — 1.374 million
  2. Seven News — 1.279 million
  3. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.242 million
  4. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.218 million
  5. ABC News — 1.042 million
  6. RBT repeat (Nine) — 1.017 million
  7. Nine News 6.30 — 1.007 million
  8. Back Roads (ABC) — 973,000
  9. Big Bash Game 27, Session 2 (Ten) — 952,000
  10. Big Bash Game 27, Session 1 (Ten) — 917,000

Top metro programs:

  1. Nine News — 1.015 million

Losers: No one really – perhaps anyone who doesn’t like tennis or cricket at this time of year?

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Nine News — 1.01 million
  2. Nine News (6.30pm) — 987,000
  3. Seven News — 845,000
  4. Seven News/Today Tonight — 844,000
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) —835,000
  6. ABC News —705,000
  7. 7.30 Summer (ABC) — 580,000
  8. Ten Eyewitness News — 482,000
  9. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 476,000
  10. The Project 6.30pm (Ten) —328,000

Morning TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 320,000
  2. Today (Nine) — 307,000
  3. Today Extra Summer Nine) — 161,000
  4. News Breakfast (ABC 1,  72,000 + 51,000 on News 24) — 123,000
  5. Studio 10 (Ten) — 109,000

Top five pay TV channels:

  1. TVHITS  (2.5%)
  2. Fox8  (2.0%)
  3. LifeStyle , Nick Jr (1.6%)
  4. UKTV (1.4%)

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. The Simpsons (Fox8) — 62,000
  2. Coast Australia (History) — 60,000
  3. NCIS LA (TVHITS) — 57,000
  4. Family Guy (Fox8) — 54,000
  5. NCIS (TVHITS) — 48,000

*Data © OzTAM Pty Limited 2017. The data may not be reproduced, published or communicated (electronically or in hard copy) in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of OzTAM. (All shares on the basis of combined overnight 6pm to midnight all people.) and network reports.

