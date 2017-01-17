Tip or hack? Journos should be careful with secret info, security expert warns
The next Choppergate scandal could be brought to you by foreign hackers, according to Australian Centre for Cyber Security's Greg Austin.
Jan 17, 2017
The next Choppergate scandal could be brought to you by foreign hackers, according to Australian Centre for Cyber Security's Greg Austin.
A professor at the Australian Centre for Cyber Security has warned journalists to be wary of how they use tip-offs, saying foreign powers could hack politicians and leak damaging information.
Powered by Taboola