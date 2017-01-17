Devils and rust: it was Democrats, not the Russians, wot destroyed America
Jan 17, 2017
And it's the working class getting buffeted.
Political science is without much value this week. For the sake of your health, listen to me: put reason aside and just give up on your game theory. This will save you time. Most efforts to understand the impulses of Washington DC must only be led right now by the simplest psychology. Which is to say, just know that they’ve all gone barking inside the Beltway. Almost all of them.
7 thoughts on “Devils and rust: it was Democrats, not the Russians, wot destroyed America ”
Careful, Helen, you’re on dangerous ground criticising DNC’s performance! And mentioning the Podesta Wikileaks! There is most definitely interesting stuff in there – at the very least that a potential Secretary of State fell for a simple phishing scam! Russians indeed!
I don’t think the motives of Russia are being taken seriously here. Russia is a paranoid country with some reason. Putin’s allies in finance have been approached by Marine le Pen and have been active in trying to destabilise the EU. Trump is doing what Putin would want him to adding to the destabilisation. We do not want a fragmented Europe. That near enough to caused two world wars. The Democrats are no more to blame than the Republicans, though both are owned by the real cause, Wall street. Trump rather than draining any swamps has polluted them with predators. Where this leads the left I do not know. A total rethink of all levels of politics would be a good idea.
I’m sure Wall Street would love a World War.
This Poland call here is crazy stuff, Helen. The NATO deployment of 4000 troops to Poland has nothing whatsoever to do with either the Russian hacking affair or any “final fuck you to Trump” from Obama. It’s been in the planning since 2014 (at least), and while clearly intended to signal NATO resolve toward Russia (particularly by its planned joint training exercises in the Baltic states), is only intended to be for a 9 month duration. You can’t say “turning this stuff back won’t be easy” when that’s exactly what is intended 9 months from now. What’s more, where the troops are to be billeted in western Poland is so far from Russia that they could practically pop into Berlin for their lunch break. Obama’s not going to hell for this. It’s just a long planned bit of political theatre to display NATO solidarity in response to Russia’s Crimea gambit. Moreover, Trump saying that NATO is “obsolete” (yet somehow “important”, in the very same interview) instantly just obliterated even the miniscule symbolic significance of this Poland deployment of NATO troops. It’s the suggestion that Obama has left a legacy of instrumental insanity undoing years of reason with Russia that’s insane.
Glory days. Surprise, surprise, trouble in paradise; Mr Outside Trump’s inauguration – mourned in the USA and around the world.
Razerlita, Trump aint fit to hire …
So true. Everybody thinks that Trump got into the White House like a thief in the night.
The entire political system pushed him into the presidency all the while playing a brass band and firing off sky rockets. So much so that if Donald Trump had of suffered a fatal heart attack six months out from the election, in three days time the American people would be inaugurating a dead guy.