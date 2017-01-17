Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 17, 2017

The Greens' star recruit

The international guest should draw a crowd.

The Australian national conference of the Young Greens is set to take place in Canberra at the end of the month with a high-profile international guest. Former US presidential candidate Jill Stein will speak at the conference via Skype at the end of the month, after running against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton last year. Stein has previously cast doubt on the safety of vaccines and exposure to wi-fi. The theme of the conference is “break the two-party system”, but considering Stein received around 1% of the popular vote in November, she may not be the best person to take advice from.

