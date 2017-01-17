Pauline Hanson definitely not campaigning in Qld while talking up One Nation
Pauline Hanson has said her tour of Queensland is related to her job as a federal senator, not the upcoming Queensland state election.
Jan 17, 2017
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson claims her current tour around Queensland ahead of the state election is part of her parliamentary duty, as she continues to criticise her federal colleagues for their travel expenses scandals.
