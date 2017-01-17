Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Qld

Jan 17, 2017

Pauline Hanson definitely not campaigning in Qld while talking up One Nation

Pauline Hanson has said her tour of Queensland is related to her job as a federal senator, not the upcoming Queensland state election.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson claims her current tour around Queensland ahead of the state election is part of her parliamentary duty, as she continues to criticise her federal colleagues for their travel expenses scandals.

Topics

