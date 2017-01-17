Tennis v tip-and-run cricket v the other networks. Seven’s Australian Open tennis started modestly last night, although a number of Australians were on court. Seven broadcast on its main channel and the 7TWO digital channel, as well as streaming coverage through its app.

Now, the tennis didn’t make the national Top 10 on the main channels audience – 863,000 in metro and regional markets. But there were a further 254,000 viewers on 7TWO and 7mate last night for night 1 (other games). All up that was 1.117 million watching Seven’s first session of night 1 tennis coverage, which would have slotted in around number five nationally.

Ten’s Big Bash cricket also did well with 952,000 for the second session and 917,000 for the first session. The sessions were ninth and 10th nationally.

The ABC marked time and SBS brought up the rear. It started Undressed at 9.35pm and got 166,000 nationally, 114,000 in the metros. Not really a winner, a bit of an unruly effort on screen.

Seven was a narrow winner in the metros but not so in the regions where Nine clearly won with its non-sport programming. Ten was also solid in the regions. Early days in 2017 and the pud, ham, beer and prawns are still on the menu around the country, even though many more people returned to work this week.

The business end of the tennis for Seven is still 10 days or so away from Australian Day (Thursday week) onwards. — Click here for Glenn Dyer’s full TV ratings