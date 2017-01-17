Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Glen Le Lievre

Jan 17, 2017

Glen Le Lievre

Share

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

5 comments

Leave a comment

5 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre

  1. klewso

    “My kingdom for a new Broome!”

    1. klewso

      ….we paid good money – where’s Maduro’s ‘other half’?

  2. AR

    Anyone in particular or an homage to the old agitprop cartoon?

    1. klewso

      “Maduros Cormann” – the “$23,00 over 4 years Man”?
      How much did it cost us for him to “catch up with the wife” in Wyndham, Derby, Marble Bar, Newman, Geraldton, Kununurra, Coogardie or any of those other WA “holiday” hot-spots, where “his constituents” live? …. Did they get around to them?

      1. klewso

        $23,000 – what’s a zero between friends?

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/17/glen-le-lievre-43/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.