We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
8 thoughts on “The post-Trump fourth estate crumbles under the weight of its own self-importance ”
“Fake news” – the meme that backfired in record time.
Yes you are right I am sure, but would Murdoch and Fox allow perspective? They certainly don’t here.
I agree. A lot of the media’s loss of public trust is due to its own actions and the political bias its owners and editors.
There was always political bias of owners and editors, it’s that now they don’t even try to hide it!
Agree wholeheartedly with this piece.
The cosy relationships established between politicians, staffers, journalists & media proprietors are too conflicted – they undermine and skew the reporting process.
I agree with Zut Alors agreement. Once the journalists are removed from the torrent of White House spin they might need to actually start doing some journalism. If this happens then Trump will rue the day he made them start doing their job and the world will be a better place for it.
This is a wake-up for all media players.
Get out of the tent and do your damn jobs.
I guess they think, why bother, when news could just be twitter feeds from minor celebrities.