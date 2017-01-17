Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Jan 17, 2017

All the things Abbott wants now but failed to do as PM

Former prime minister Tony Abbott is full of advice for his successor on policy, most of which he failed to do when he was PM.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Tony Abbott

Since losing his prime ministership and becoming a humble backbencher, Tony “It has been a great honour to serve the people of Warringah” Abbott has had many helpful tips for the man who deposed him, Malcolm Turnbull. Funnily enough, many of the things Abbott believes should now be government policy were not on his radar when he was in the top job. 

2 thoughts on "All the things Abbott wants now but failed to do as PM 

  1. old greybearded one

    Will you please stop using this portrait. It makes him look even more like a smug egg stealing goanna than usual. It is enough to make me choke over my lunch. Something take a little further away perhaps.

  2. Roger Clifton

    Politically, anything called “renewable energy target” is a sitting duck. The dwindling number of people ignorant of our limitless supplies of carbon and uranium are in the way of the increasing number of people who recognise that it is carbon itself that must be replaced as energy source. So call it a “non-carbon energy target” and more people will defend it.

