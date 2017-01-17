Rundle: a quick shower of praise, then the stinking reality of President Trump
Wellllll, we’re back. I know we’ve been back for a week, but your correspondent couldn’t face the world and instead devoted himself to a slow tour of the Baltic states. Amber, patterned knitwear, old towns and mincemeat pancakes, since you ask. Now, 2017 can no longer be held off. Your correspondent thought he might start slow, sneak in with some light summer reflections. But ah, can’t be done, as an opener. Looking ahead into 2017 is like looking into the dragon’s mouth.
4 thoughts on “Rundle: a quick shower of praise, then the stinking reality of President Trump ”
Welcome back from the Baltic Guy.
You make a good point about the health care issue in the USA.
Reality bites hard, when you’re sick &/or dying.
Whatever happens, 2017 is going to be a very nasty year.
Perhaps the French & Dutch voters will see what’s happening in the UK & USA and pull back from the brink. It would be a nice surprise for a change.
Let’s hope so.
Today of course we have the twitter plan for the future of Europe. Trump is surely doping Putin’s work here. Encouraging further EU instability and damaging NATO. Whacko says Count Vlad. Then there is this from the UK Telegraph:
American intelligence has been asked to look into Marine Le Pen’s links to Russia, following her request for a $30 million (£24.3 million) loan to help fund her French presidential campaign from a bank close to Vladimir Putin, according to reports. The BBC has aired allegations that such bankers have also funded Farage and the German right.
I absolutely dread this incompetent, narcissistic maniac becoming president. But now that he’s been elected, in a way I really hope there is no impeachment, resignation or other path to get him to be removed from the presidency prematurely. I also hope that the government ends up being run hands-on by Trump rather than mainly being run by the VP or his staff. I want Trump to utterly and completely fail so that we can lay that fantasy and idiocy of the, as you say, Trump/Brexit/Abbott-Bronwyn-Bolt etc manifestation of the right wing to rest once and for all.
Tragically this means there will be a lot of people suffering and it will take a very long time to repair this, but I fear that if Trump gets removed before things hit rock-bottom, the thinking that put him into the White House is going to hang around for much longer.
Hopefully you are well rested, Guy, it will be a testing year for all.
‘…ACA/Obamacare was….also a ban on exclusion of pre-existing conditions from insurance, fee caps on services relating to chronic illness and the extension of family coverage into the mid-20s for students and the post-study unemployed.’
Why was Obama not able to explain – and sell – this simple concept to Americans? Even the uneducated could grasp such a clear summary in which they would be hard-pressed to find a negative.
Surely since 8th November Putin has not been able to wipe the smile off his face; five years ago, in his wildest dreams, he couldn’t have predicted the gift called Trump.