Won't somebody please think of the Christian bakers?
Religious organisations won't be happy unless cake bakers are saved from gay weddings.
Jan 16, 2017
Religious organisations won't be happy unless cake bakers are saved from gay weddings.
Religious groups claim proposed religious protections in draft legislation for marriage equality do not go far enough unless everyone can discriminate against same-sex couples.
Powered by Taboola
9 thoughts on “Won’t somebody please think of the Christian bakers? ”
Perhaps the Christian bakers need reminding of the old Christian exhortation ie:
‘ do unto others as you would have them do to you’
Or did that idea never really take off…?
Before Howard stuck his … oar … in and changed it, were there exemptions for religious objectors? If not, then the answer seems terribly simple.
The right to be a bigot should be extended to all bakers
Perhaps the bakers would like to re-write the parable about the loaves and fishes to exclude same sex relationships?
Interesting how religious nut jobs (ie anyone who has fallen for the “religion scam”) are happy to expect to impose their warped fairy story on everyone, but can’t cope when someone else wishes to adopt a contrary position.
Family Voice advocated for retaining the provocation defence for murder on the grounds of infidelity but not for long-term systematic domestic violence.
“I’m not homophobic….some of my best friends are gay… but I support legislation treating them as second class citizens”…
Did the good Senator really say that? Great start from the Chairperson.
Am I missing something here. When were ministers and priests compelled by law to marry any couple even heterosexual. Catholic priests regularly refused to marry catholics to protestants or set conditions such as children must be raised in the catholic faith. My wife wanted one of our children christened at a local church we did not attend and the minister refused as I thought was his right. The seaman’s mission minister did it at a much more exciting venue of one of the last of Australia’s container ships.
How do you force a baker to bake you a cake or a photographer to take you wedding pics? It seems a high risk strategy to pay for a service by someone who doesn’t want to do it. What idiots would order such things?
This debate seems to be a storm in a teacup. A polite decline to supply seems to offer plenty of practical option for trades not wishing to participate and acceptance of that decline to respond should be the best option for the happy couple.
There wont be any shortage of suppliers. Most businesses want to sell their product and are not to fussy about the social mores of their customers.
Would any of this hypocrites refuse a cake to a divorcee marrying if they were Catholic? After all the Roman church does not believe in diveorce.