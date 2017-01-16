The Australian Open kicks off today, launching two weeks of some of the best tennis in the world, but also some of the best people-watching, which is where our talents lie at Crikey. As has been noted elsewhere, the event is a huge part of Channel Seven’s promotional schedule (and we’re not just talking about ads for My Kitchen Rules). It’s where Seven bosses wine and dine key advertisers and business partners — and CEO Tim Worner is usually in the thick of it. Will it be a bit awkward this year, just weeks out from news of his affair with Amber Harrison and allegations of more affairs and drug use? And which pollies will brave being photographed courtside after the recent expenses scandals engulfing government ministers? We already know Trade Minister Steve Ciobo thinks it’s perfectly fine to charge the taxpayer for attendance at sporting events, but who will actually turn up?

