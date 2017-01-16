A Scottish newspaper has sent up US President-elect Donald Trump in its television guide, with a witty description of the ceremony for Trump’s inauguration, to be televised on Friday (Saturday in Australia). The Scottish Sunday Herald writes:

“President Trump: The Inauguration (4pm, BBC One/STV)

After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of its most ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history. Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories — among the most common is the “What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War” setting — but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present. The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today’s feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead. It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.”