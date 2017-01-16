Poll Bludger: Hansonism is a more potent force than Katterism or Palmerism
Pauline Hanson's latest breakthrough came on Friday, when Steve Dickson defected from the Liberal National Party.
Jan 16, 2017
George Bush Sr called it “the big mo” — the magical political property of momentum, in which popular support and media publicity drive a mutually reinforcing cycle leading ultimately, in Bush’s case, to the presidency.
4 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: Hansonism is a more potent force than Katterism or Palmerism ”
Thank you for the interesting analysis William. Two matters not mentioned are the Adani coal mine and the Greens. Since both LNP and Labor have committed to supporting, even subsidising, Adani, the environmental vote will have nowhere to go, especially with optional preferential voting out of the question. Surely Labor’s metro seats will be endangered by it’s prehistoric approach to coal mining and its support for a wholesale assault on the GBR by the outrageous expansion plans of the Port of Townsville with increases in sea dumping of maintenance dredge spoil and wholesale reclamation inside the World Heritage Area in the middle of endangered snub fin dolphin habitat. Pragmatic Labor or high stakes gamble? I guess we’ll soon see.
So…every other political party in the country is BS, according to you William. I am fed up with this Pauline Hanson is ‘wonderful’ nonsense…she is a dangerous lunatic who should be ignored!
The mere fact that according to
(following on from the previous entry)…The mere fact that, according to ABC news, Hanson is the only politician in Oz invited to the Trump inauguration, just proves the point. Like-minded lunatics!
She should have absolutely NO publicity AT ALL…especially in Crikey!!
Well, the debacle in WA is what happened last time. The party blew itself up because Pauline does not get it.