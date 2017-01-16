Lib candidate promotes racial profiling, which does have one upside
Racial profiling has been prohibited by Victoria Police since 2015, but James Newbury wants to change all that.
Jan 16, 2017
Racial profiling has been prohibited by Victoria Police since 2015, but James Newbury wants to change all that.
Liberal candidate for Brighton James Newbury
Powered by Taboola
5 thoughts on “Lib candidate promotes racial profiling, which does have one upside ”
Thanks for posting this. As a resident of Mr Newbury’s constituency of candidature, you can be sure I will be doing everything to hold him accountable for his views.
Th other thing is when does a person become an Australian and stop being a member of a ‘race’? Is someone born in Australia a member of race for profiling purposes? Second generation?
A sad indictment of the Victorian Liberal Party that an ultra-safe seat can be gifted to a boof-head like this.
Aren’t they all, note Tim Wilson and James Paterson although they are Fed govt.
Just for the record I love the MIA ad, it actually makes the point of being ‘Australian’rather than a race.
I think the performance of Australia’s security services in preventing terror attacks has been astonishing.
Rather than suggesting the people who put their own safety at risk are racist, perhaps we should consider for a minute the usefulness of information in solving and preventing crimes. The people working daily in jobs where post traumatic stress disorder is endemic are just as entitled to consideration as the ethnic communities they serve.
The generalisation that “all police are” so and so is just as improper as racial or gender stereotyping. It also fuels the sort of anti-police attitudes the author refers to. A policeman also once stopped me from jaywalking – what an oppressive police-state we live in! Build a bridge…