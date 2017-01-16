Guess who has been invited to Donald Trump’s inauguration? One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson tweeted today she had “been gifted tickets” to the ceremony. “What an honour!” she wrote in a tweet tagging President-elect Trump. She’d have to get on a plane quick smart to be in Washington DC in time, but she says she’ll have to respectfully decline due to work commitments here.

Hanson isn’t the only notable Australian to be invited to see in the Trump era. Australian Christian Lobby director Lyle Shelton will be in Washington to attend an inauguration ball (but not the actual ceremony). Have you heard of any other Australians who will be there to officially usher Trump into the White House? Drop us a line here, or you can stay anonymous.