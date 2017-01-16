Despite scandals, 457s help a changing economy
The 457 visa system is rorted and plagued with scandals but it also benefits an economy undergoing significant change.
If you listen to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten in Labor’s current campaign against the 457 visa system, you could be forgiven for thinking the scheme was doing honest blue-collar Aussies in traditional industries like construction and manufacturing out of a job — taken by a foreigner brought in by an unscrupulous employer.
8 thoughts on “Despite scandals, 457s help a changing economy ”
A fairly scholarly review, relevant only to dry economists. Nowhere do I see any mention of people …. just “the economy”, “business sectors” and the like.
457 visas popped up as a way basically for business to avoid its social contract to participate in training of young Aussies for work in the market place. Double whammy: no training costs, and exploitation of foreign workers with lower wages.
Great for the economy? It’s hard to see it. Aussies don’t get trained, don’t get jobs go on welfare. Foreign workers tend to send money out of the country. It IS great for business, whose costs are screwed ever down, and their profits increase. They don’t pay tax on that, and where does the money go? Out of the country, to join the PM’s wealth in a tax haven.
There’s no long term benefit in this for Australia, no matter what you economic psychopaths appear to believe about “the economy”.
I can’t see why ICT 457 visa’s are at all appropriate while current Australian ICT graduates can’t get work. I can’t help but conclude that the 457 visas are being used to simply reduce costs and not to fill position where no skills exist. There are plenty of graduates willing to fill those positions. With the IT industry’s predilection of not hiring people over 40 there are panty of experienced people too.
If there is any industry where 457 visas should be sparingly used it is the IT industry.
I don’t recall unemployment – and especially underemployment – being 0% – or even 2-3% – at any time since 2009.
Anyone working in IT in this country will tell you there are many, many “programmers” looking for work.
I cannot even fathom why anyone would think we need to be importing cooks.
457s are appropriate to handle needs for highly specialised and unique skills which do not exist locally and cannot be created in a reasonable timeframe, or when there is an actual shortage of workers (ie: unemployment is low to zero). Can anyone seriously argue with a straight face that is how they have, and are, being used for the last decade or two ?
Agree with Smithy.
There has always been capacity for employers to bring in highly skilled workers with skills not readily available in Australia. Skills transfer and a satisfactory record of recruiting and training Australians used to be a requirement. Why any employer was allowed to bring in a cafe manager is a mystery as this is a learn-on-the-job job. Cooks are a perennial problem. An awful lot of these are scam applications, not the celebrity chef type of chef that Bernard might be thinking about, but often someone’s brother or mate rather than a genuine vacancy for a cook.
As for health workers, I know of at least one hospital which got rid of all its senior, older, more expensive nursing staff through a sham dismissal process that nurses were too frightened to challenge and then brought in overseas workers who were qualified but could be paid less and could also be required to work unreasonable shift arrangements that locals wouldn’t accept.
Australia has always benefited from the entry of highly skilled workers and skills transfer but the introduction of the 457 visa to replace the former 414 Specialist visa seems to have allowed far too many scams.
Your comment, and all those above, are spot on JMNO.
In the area I know best, healthcare, there are not even enough places in our hospitals to employ graduating nurses to complete there graduate year. This is a requirement for registration. Also, I’m reliably informed that some of the nurses being employed from overseas can’t speak or understand English well. This leads to increasing patient frustration/complaints and, more importantly, the question of safety in such areas as medication administration, understanding treatment ordered, etc.
So why continue to bring in nurses and other health workers when we have a plentiful supply here in Oz who can’t get jobs?
I think Bill Shorten is correct in advocating an inquiry into the whole 457 rort!
Industry doesn’t want to train Australians, and, conveniently for employers, 457s inflate the supply of skilled workers, thereby pushing down wages.
Bernard seems to think there is a shortage of qualified Australian ICT professionals looking for work. He is wrong, the unemployed IT professionals do less skilled jobs or leave the paid workforce.
In Queensland the number of nurses on 457 visas equalled the number of nursing graduates looking for work
What is the point you are trying to make Bernard? 457s have beautifully assisted those industries and employers that have long deserted any obligation to train a local workforce and those determined to reduce wage costs at any social price. Result has been declining full time work for growing unemployed pool of under 25s and over 50s.
Cherry picked stats don’t address these facts. I guess we could call them innovative.