Jan 16, 2017

Amber Harrison responds as Seven flexes its legal muscle

Channel Seven's lawyers are unhappy with Crikey -- and of course with Amber Harrison -- after we published a report on the sordid situation last week. Herewith, Harrison responds.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Seven West Media has not taken news of the Tim Worner/Amber Harrison situation with calm and sober reflection, so it was no surprise Crikey received an angry letter from Seven’s lawyers after publishing this story on Friday.

4 thoughts on “Amber Harrison responds as Seven flexes its legal muscle 

  1. graybul

    Stephen: Is this all about a trial . . . when one is not having a trial?

  2. Rourke

    This is Centrelink-level bullying: create a number with patently false assumptions, then send it as a debt notice along with an official warning about the consequences of fraud.
    Wonder why we won’t see it become the template for questioning MPs about their expenses, and businesses about their offshoring revenue arrangements. Oh yeah, power. #GoAmber

  3. zut alors

    Harrison sounds fearless, all power to her.

    The thing she is guilty of is embarrassing Worner in front of his mates. Not a crime.

  4. Pedantic, Balwyn

    Reads like Seven got the outcome they wanted from the Deloitte Reports, not a factual appraisal of expenditure. This is what happens when investigations are not conducted at both arms length and by totally independent entities. Keep up the good work Stephen by supporting Ms Harrison’s claim to a fair assessment.

