Video of the day: Obama-Biden bromance level up
Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.
Jan 13, 2017
US President Barack Obama surprised his bestie and Vice-President, Joe Biden, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony yesterday. Obama said: “This also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance” before turning serious and eulogising his Veep.
When Obama announced the honour, a shocked Biden had to turn his back to hide his tears (not that it did much good, as he cried through pretty much the rest of the ceremony).
One thought on “Video of the day: Obama-Biden bromance level up”
I mean seriously, I doubt we will ever see a POTUS and VPOTUS pairing as good as these two in our lifetimes ever again.