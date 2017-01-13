Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Jan 13, 2017

US political TV channel airs Kremlin-backed news

Well that's awkward.

Share

American political TV channel C-SPAN (which shows “gavel-to-gavel” coverage of the US Congress) says it is investigating after its live coverage of US House of Representatives suddenly switched to a live feed of Russia Today. Yes, that’s the Kremlin-backed, English news channel of Russia, which was showing on C-SPAN for about 10 minutes before the feed was switched back, Politico reports. Deadspin editor Tim Burke recorded a video of the change, and uploaded it to Twitter:

timothy-burke-tweet

C-SPAN explained in a statement “As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue”.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/13/us-political-tv-channel-c-span-airs-kremlin-backed-news/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.