Jan 13, 2017

Rogers' rabbiting: One Nation candidate claims Port Arthur massacre faked

And just wait until you see his homemade online polls.

Like politician’s expenses, stories about the online postings of One Nation candidates are becoming a daily occurrence. Today it is Peter Rogers, who will run for the Queensland seat of Mulgrave in the state election this year. BuzzFeed reported on his blog posts, in which he says the photo of Syrian toddler Alan Kurdi, lying dead on a Turkish beach, was fake, as was the Port Arthur massacre. Rogers’ website is a revealing insight into his ways of thinking, with posts on conspiracy theories, global warming and the United Nations, but it was taken down just before 10.30 this morning.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Rogers’ rabbiting: One Nation candidate claims Port Arthur massacre faked 

  1. Reckons

    This is fantastic, these one nation wannabies are coming out on a daily basis like a deliciously mind numbing advent calender.

