Federal

Jan 13, 2017

'Expenses' is the word for now, but will we care in six months?

Expenses dominated the first full working week of 2016, as the vacuum of summer news is filled with rorts.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

When everyone is rushing to cover the same story, a lot of the detail can unfortunately get lost. If we want to move past the endless cycle of expenses stories, we need to make the controversy hang around long enough to make politicians actually do something about it.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “‘Expenses’ is the word for now, but will we care in six months? 

  1. Richard

    Perhaps Crikey could start a thread … “Trough Talk” or some such name, to keep the attention ongoing.

  2. graybul

    Let’s not confine the electorates annual fixation upon the political classes outrageous exploitation of allocated expenditure alone . . . . when there exists a much deeper trough called “entitlement”. Pensions, perks, retirement and very lucrative post service (?) sinecures beyond a working man’s imagination. “Entitlement” is were the real monies are hidden away. “Entitlement” is were the true disconnect exists between our political class and we workers. And the beauty of this system is that very soon . . . . very large numbers of we workers will not be working at all . . . . cos there will be no jobs, anymore, for us; and we will have no voice at all.

  3. Kate Roberts

    Question .. Does Crikey know if Pollies are subject to FBT assessment like the rest of us ?

