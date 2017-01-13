Do MPs really know what it is like to deal with Centrelink?
We asked all MPs and senators whether they had ever interacted with Centrelink. Many Labor and Greens members gave us interesting answers -- and we got bupkis from the Coalition.
Jan 13, 2017
“I know call wait times at Centrelink can be long at times, the average call wait time at present is about 12 minutes. Obviously that’s an average, it means sometimes it’s shorter, sometimes it’s longer. People can also go to a Centrelink office and typically they’ll be able to see a person in person in 10 minutes.” — Minister Alan Tudge on RN Breakfast, January 11, 2017
2 thoughts on “Do MPs really know what it is like to deal with Centrelink? ”
LNP politicians are, every single one of them, vassals of the world’s super-rich. They represent the best interests of the wealthy and theirs alone, above all others, even when the wealthy are citizens of foreign countries. It is to them that the current government owes its allegiance.
The Centrelink debacle is a declaration of war against ordinary Australians, and especially against the poorest and most vulnerable.
Spent 90 minutes on phone to Centrelink this am. Staff polite and helpful as they corrected problems generated by letters spat out of a computer data matching process without human oversight.
Just retired aged 67 and applying for aged pension after no contact with centrelink since youngest in Childcare decades back.
First letter told me that i left the country last year and did not return. This info from clever BorderForce data. UNTRUE
Next letter cited bank accounts which had been closed 25 years ago.
Today’s beauty tells me that I can apply for a pension in Holland and if I don’t that I may not receive my aged pension. Lucky for me an intelligent human examined the evidenbe and concluded that I did not qualify for a Dutch pension for obvious reasons. I was luckier than a friend who holidayed in Italy for a year at her own expense and then fought for a year to get her pension back becasue they kept insisting that she was eligible for an Italian pension.
Computer data matching in the hands of the current crop of no hoper Ministers is a lethal weapon. We will need all our patience and politeness to deal with the Staff who have to deal with the consequences of our ignorant, ignoble. incompetent politicians. The sooner that humans get to oversee the computers the better.