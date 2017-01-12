Will Sydney's apartment obsession prop up the economy?
Sydney's obsession with building apartments might be enough to keep the construction stimulus to the economy going for a while yet, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Jan 12, 2017
It’s now difficult to avoid the conclusion that the surge in residential building that has powered the economy since the mining construction boom faded is on the wane — albeit, handily, commodity prices have picked up considerably recently, meaning higher national income.
