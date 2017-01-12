Piss-poor journos should STFU about Trump’s sexual peccadilloes
"As a person who has happened to suffer ridicule for her, ahem, proclivities, I can find no way to excuse this herd of sex-shaming journalists," writes Helen Razer.
Jan 12, 2017
"As a person who has happened to suffer ridicule for her, ahem, proclivities, I can find no way to excuse this herd of sex-shaming journalists," writes Helen Razer.
Yesterday, as a fetish porn story unfolded, pro-Clinton journalists had hours of fun on social media. It was a red-letter day for Trump’s liberal media opponents. You know. That bunch of idiots who, somehow, remain convinced that if you show how a particular politician has behaved outside established order, the electorate will suddenly lose faith in his politics. As though it were not precisely Trump’s lack of establishment credentials, or even established good manners, that helped get him over the line.
Powered by Taboola
84 thoughts on “Piss-poor journos should STFU about Trump’s sexual peccadilloes ”
You don’t seem to grasp that the main issue is whether Trump would be laying himself open to blackmail.
True. She’s also ignoring the journalists talking about Trump’s conflicts of interest, and that of his appointees etc etc Ignoring anything that doesn’t fit her narrative, and apparently reading the minds of all Australians- pretty impressive talent, claimed by so many.
I said from the outset that I don’t think this, in the current climate, is powerful enough information.
You do remember the live mic revelations, right? The guy is on tape saying that he is fine with sexual assault. We all heard it.
So to say that a “perverse” act will be his undoing if revealed is to be ignorant of the conditions that allowed his election.
All’s I’m saying is that most voters don’t care about this stuff anymore. They can’t afford to.
You are just being contrarian again. And self-indulgent. This meme that a politicians sex life is private is just so trendy.
But if any of it is true, it is indicative of character. The golden shower story would indicate a deep irrational hatred and character defect. If he indulged in ANY extra-marital sexual activity in Russia, anyone would know this would be a honey trap, and he displayed a dismal lack of judgement. And self-control.
Is his vulnerability to blackmail nobody’s business in your view?
So when the NSW former transport minister was “outed” by Seven news for potentially visiting a place presumed to offer sex-on-premises, that was okay?
Because some sex practices are considered by us beyond the pale?
Different. A public servant visiting a brothel in his own time would not be reprimanded. If he was compromised while on an official visit to Russia, he would be sacked,
This is not about anyone’s reaction to “kinky” sex, as you seem to think.
The guy lost his job. Campbell was ruined. He was publicly chided by the moralising Keneally. You don’t remember this? He *was* reprimanded. Soundly.
The alleged event with Trump occurred well before he indicated his intention to run. So, you have things backwards.
That was a political price he paid. I was talking about a lowly clerk.
So what you are essentially saying is that people should be stripped of all their privileges for having dirty sex.
How the hell do you get that? You seem to be saying the allegations against Trump should not be reported as they might “ruin” him politically. As has happened before, as you note. And I don’t think Campbell should have lost his job, necessarily.
argh for the nth time. They will NOT ruin him. How could they? Everyone already knows he’s disgusting. They voted for him anyway.
These revelations, along with the false faith press are promoting more generally about security agencies, have the result of diminishing faith in the press.
Piss poor journos should read the detail of the alleged golden shower incident. Performed by Russian prostitutes on a bed recently vacated by President Obama and the first lady.
If he was just enjoying a golden shower himself, I agree with you. But such a perverted act of humiliation (for whom?) if proved to be true would, I submit, be grounds for dismissal.
The account has been read by nearly everyone, including myself.
It strikes mem as it does many, as something entirely fabricated. But, even if it were not, why is this particular act grounds for dismissal?
Has anyone ever called you “daddy” during a sex act? Do you think you know someone to whom this may have occurred? Have you engaged in spanking, role-play or any form of light bondage? Has a woman you know masturbated to Fifty Shades of Grey? (The answer there is certainly yes.)
If all the people in the world who had engaged in a sex act, or watched a depiction of same, that had an “unsavoury” element were held to account in their professional lives, nobody would work at all.
This is still people deciding which sex acts are right and wrong. Call me an old fashioned femmo, but I thought consent and safety were the only measures that made a sex act okay.
Your complaining to the wrong people. It’s Republicans who claim smugly to be ” values voters”. It’s about holding Republicans to the same standards as they impose on others. Imagine if this was alleged of Barack Obama, what would Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan be saying, not to forget all the commentators on Fox?
It *was” Republicans. Trump has made it quite plain throughout his campaign that he is disgusting.
I thought that 50 Shades of Blah was for people too uptight to masturbate.
So what if Trump indulged in such activity? He has been democratically elected & this behaviour is not impeachable as he was not in office at the time. If he’s the prize jerk many of us suspect, the truth will emerge eventually as there’s no way he will be able to contain himself for the next four years. And the media is watching.
The press dished it to Bill Clinton for his extra-curricular misdemeanours, that’s the reality of running for president or being in office.
Broadly agree. Trump is a total fuckup in so many ways that matter, journalists should (and by and large do) talk about all that. Trump’s sex life? Eeeewwww.
Oh Razer. Just the other week you were scolding for not being fun like Milo’s gang. Now people can’t make fun of golden showers. I’m suspecting for about the 1000th time that you’re just being contrarian for the hell of it.
* scolding the Left
I was struck by the same thing, and so many people lamenting the ” P C brigade for having no sense of humour” . Now apparently they’re laughing too much. Just can’t win.
I still think that an alt-left is a nice idea. But this alt-centre, which comes from establishment sources like Vox, Slate, WashPo and the Times, are hardly being rebellious with their “believe everything the nice CIA tells us”, are they?
The claim needs to appear punk, as well as the language.
Further, this smarmy “ew bad sex” stuff is hardly Johnny Rotten. The left (by which we mean centre) has appointed itself the arbiter of acceptable sex and leisure.
Thank you Helen. I may not agree with Trump’s stated policies (what little we know about them, anyway), but I’m glad I’m not the only person that can see this as the hatchet job it is. If buzzfeed/CNN/whoever can’t verify it, maybe it’s because it isn’t true? Your statement “I ask almost every hour I spend torturing myself with “news”” is exactly what it’s like trying to sort through this rubbish – it’s torture. The way these sorts of stories explode out onto social media and immediately become “us vs them” arguments is putrid.
The interest of the entire Intellence community, as well as Republicans such as McCain mean this is a valid news story and the media would be remiss not to report it.
Who are we to accept or dismiss the allegations. As for climate change the reasonable layman must be guided by the experts.
Peter, climate change, as far as I’m aware, is not a matter of US national security, and any reputable journalist would verify as best they could any claims. I’m sure the intel agencies know/have verified the sexual exploits of a number of key public figures, yet they aren’t being leaked through mainstream media. Why this and why now? What parts of this story are verifiable? It’s lazy sensationalism.
Yes, Shane. This is the deep state waving its prong around. Just a week ago, Schumer said that Trump should be careful because they’d leak something on him.
I mean. Seriously. Politicians and billionaires are often unusual people. So are great leaders. It is a matter of record that Gandhi liked to sleep in bed naked with his child grandnieces to “test” his resolve. MLK put it about. There’s a reason that Canberra has such sensible and relaxed laws around sex work.
The number of people who do dirty business is immense. So, really, they’re all subject to blackmail in this age of surveillance.
And, anyhow. To the people who said I didn’t grasp the blackmail threat. Have you SEEN Trump? You think a Moscow wee orgy would hurt him, after all that he has done? He said that he hated Mexicans, women, disabled persons etc. A bit of unusual how’s-your-father doesn’t matter to most. It might matter to you. But not to most. We would vote for Satan himself if we thought he might provide us with homes.
I would remind you that after news about Frank SInatra’s turn in a Vegas hotel was upturned in the sixties—he’s hired some sex workers so he could eat steak-and-eggs off their chests—he remained America’s favourite singer, and a long confidant of the Democratic Party.
You might find this repulsive. Most people don’t. That was my point, and I think I made it clearly. Whatever I personally believe about sex acts (all fine so long as they’re safe and consensual) the matter is the people’s belief. Increasingly, they don’t care about private indiscretion. This is a hobby of the well-to-do. The rest of us, as Trump’s election victory surely makes clear, have stopped caring. Remember “grab them by the pussy”?
Yes. It’s vile. No, it doesn’t matter when making a voting decision. Not for the many. Maybe for you. The rest of us have given up caring about morality. So the blackmail thing (again, there are few politicians not susceptible to it) is not that important.
When it comes to this stuff, I think you’d do very well to take a CLOSE look at those making the accusations. What do they hope to gain from it? I don’t want to go around making unverifiable claims myself (I’m just a software engineer on my lunch break!!), but there is a very strong movement to try to discredit Trump, Russia and Wikileaks at present. Why is this?
And as you say, who cares what Trump does in private as long as its consensual and doesn’t hurt anyone? He could’ve done this magnificent work of fiction with Barack and Michelle still in the room and it doesn’t matter!
Shane, I don’t think in terms of media it’s a conspiracy.
It’s true that DC insiders are in panic mode, and fearful of losing their jobs. But media report this because they’re having a centrist meltdown. The desire to discredit Trump is so immediate, they’ll use anything. And the great shame is, there will be so much with which to discredit him in terms of future policy. But at present, any journalist or talk show host who dares talk to him about policy, or anything, is ostracised. Jimmy Fallon was in quite a bit of trouble for having the GO nominee on his show. Like, what world is this where we don’t want to hear directly on policy from a nominee?
So your Slates and your WashPos are all entirely opposed to reporting on anything he does, or even keeping the lines of communication open with the White House. The New York Times has printed almost nothing but opinion throughout the course of the election. And this makes it impossible for people like me (most people, I argue) who want to hear about policy, not private indiscretion, to trust them. And it makes it impossible for them to rebuild a relationship with the new DC so that they might actually have access to report.
But back to the media thing. People in media simply won’t get laid or get freelance assignments or Twitter followers if they write or broadcast anything impartial. If someone says, for example, in Crikey “private sex acts don’t matter. “let’s talk about the policy” they are called a contrarian, a hypocrite etc
I presume you’re reading Greenwald on this over at The Intercept.
Helen, no I hadn’t been reading The Intercept on this, I’d seen a few trending threads on reddit and voat who have mentioned Greenwald (and also referenced 4chan, which is where the original “story” came from, apparently). I might go check it out, thank you.
As for policy, well, you wouldn’t know who had what policies? It wasn’t even a “Me Too!” policy fest like an Australian election. Not that I have any influence over American politics at all, I still would have liked to have known what Trump was actually proposing! (I assume Hillary was a continuation of Obama policy)
“The blackmail thing is not that important”? Tell that to any public servant representing their country, when visiting such countries. They have had that danger drilled into them, and I am sure business people doing business with Russia do too. It does not matter that Trump was not President at the time, he is now.
And I cannot see how reporting on allegations, particularly when they have been taken up by the authorities, is “lazy journalism”. But of course you are so analytical, you know better.
Peter. Again. There were so many revelations about Trump’s poor character throughout the election. None of them hurt him.
Not even the “pussy grabbing” thing, which was disgusting.
So at what point are we going to agree that this moralising and repetition of the claim that “Trump is disgusting” has little impact on him as a political figure?
Helen
The issue is not about Trump’s popularity with his base, and voters in general.
It is about the security of the US.
Trump the egotist would be just as vulnerable to blackmail as anybody, I would suggest more so.
It is an unverified report that the CIA is not bothering to defend. The one verifiable claim (the attorney in Prague) has already been debunked. CNN elected not to run the leak because they saw it for what it was: rubbish.
This is not news. Journalists are no longer journalists.
Yes, exactly! It story has a remarkable similarity to made up stories from murkier parts of the Internet, which generally if you believed stuff from there you would be considered a conspiracy nutter. It didn’t take long to be dismissed as a fabrication by those willing to actually spend 15 minutes looking into it, which for a professional news organisation (if you want to call buzzfeed that!) should be expected!
BING bloody GOOO! Jeez, MzRaz, sometimes you are just, there.
It’s interesting that you mention climate change, Peter. I had a par on that, but the piece was already too long so I chopped it.
This is the unfortunate thing about the present. Technocrats and spies have lied to us for a long time. The “drain the swamp” impulse is entirely understandable. Of course, I don’t want it filled with Trump.
The real casualty in an age of experts saying that they are applying austerity measures and bailing out banks for our own good or spying one our communications for our own good is that respect for true experts is also lost.
The world is complex. Things can be black and white at once. Yes, it is terrible that respect for the scientific community is now non-existent. But, yes, it is understandable that respect for technocrats is so low.
Most people see systems as simply as they can. They get to an “experts bad” point. They believe in natural remedies (these were very popular in Nazi Germany) and sugar free diets and that climate change is a lie. This are false beliefs. But it is not false to know that technocrats have been ruining your life and sending your employment and taxes elsewhere.
And, seriously, though. The CIA, who gave us the initial intelligence on WMD, should be trusted because they are experts?
The NSA, who spy on our every communication, are to be trusted?
Scientists correct their beliefs when they find them to be wrong. Security organisations don’t.
But, your point is interesting nonetheless. Yes, diminished faith in technocrats/economists/spies is very much linked to diminished faith in science. It shouldn’t be. It is. Science is a casualty of lying politicians.
When you add politics to science you rarely end up with something good!
Except that security agencies DO change their views. The old WMD line. Sure they got that wrong, although there were differing views, but they were also under pressure from the Neocons. And how much have they got right? I think they would be more cautious now, but what would I know?
It is amusing that many of the Trumpists who are sprouting the “they were wrong about WMD so how can they be trusted?” are probably the same cohort that recently believed there actually did find WMD.
Do you really suggest that security agencies be dispensed with, and we all make up our own minds? Seems as though this is Trump’s idea.
Yesterday was a real thrilling ride, I didn’t want to get off!
I wake up and everyones giggling at the idea of Trump paying some pros to piss on a bed Obama slept in. A posting friend makes the joke that pissing is now alt-right and the left must get into rubber now. Surely it couldn’t get better?
I find the buzzfeed article and their shit sheet, Michael Tracey points out the shit sheet was the basis of several earlier articles. I breath in the Good Shit.
Trump starts talking about streams of leaks, denounces it as Fake News, gets salty with reporters at a press conference about it, followed by the Washington Post declaring that saying Fake News is alt right and that no one should use that term anymore.
I give yesterday a In The Mouth Of Madness/10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6YMov3fYvs
You couldn’t make this stuff up, nor find better drama spending hours sifting through Netflix catalogue!! “Fake News” meme was a mainstream media invention. It backfired, so it’s now alt-right? Is that because pretty much ALL news is set to some agenda?
It’d do your head in if you believed all of it!
I’m almost a little shocked it backfired so fast. It was going to bounce back eventually, but we haven’t even gotten to inauguration day.
It’s getting even weirder – now the former intelligence service person that compiled the “report” has been reported as hiding as he fears Russian reprisals. Yet the media could talk to him? Actually, no, it was his neighbours, that could talk knowledgeably on the topic. Caught out on the craziness of yesterday, the rubbish is being drawn out for another day? What kind of crazy spy novel are we living in?
… all of it? ANY of it.
Well, yes, although you’d have different psychological problems depending on how much of it you believed.
How these differ significantly from repugnant jeers about “fudge-packing” is beyond me.
Then perhaps you should step back and take a moment to reflect on how you’ve lost the plot.
Pissing is such a common fetish it has multiple, old, well known slang terms for the act.
Do, then, explain how it is acceptable to mock a sexual practice. Help me restore the plot.
It is not okay to make fun of pleasure to do with the anus, it is okay to make fun of pleasure to do with the urethra. Why?
Helen, stop being wantonly obtuse in the pursuit of a contrary position.
The laughter isn’t about the sexual practice involved (if there even was a sexual practice involved, I’m not convinced there was), it’s the image of Donald Trump paying prostitutes to piss in a location, based purely on the fact that Barak and Michelle Obama slept there.
I am not being obtuse. I have seen a day of headlines about “perversion”. I have seen reputable journalists spend all day tweeting about wee. They are making fun of the practice, and in so doing, contravening their own stated tolerance for sexual acts (there were sex workers involved, of course it was an erotic act, otherwise, why not bribe the bellboy?) but, more than anything, mitigating public trust.
To those folks who pointed out that I have said that the cheek of Breitbart was working well for the alt-right, yes. You make a good point. But this works in the sense that it’s a brat army. For journalists, from the WashPo, Slate, Vox etc, to suddenly become impartial activists is a different thing from an alt-centre.
Whatever the case, it’s bad strategy.
While it is true that I happen to personally believe Trump will be not very much different as a leader to Clinton, perhaps even less dangerous in terms of foreign policy, let’s just pretend I’m With Her.
I would advise advocates for the centre, the DNC etc, to think about how they might restore a public faith. This is not a way to do it.
(there were sex workers involved, of course it was an erotic act, otherwise, why not bribe the bellboy?)
You need this to fit a narrative apparently. I’m perfectly happy to accept the argument that DJT is so petty that he was willing to want this done. As to why hire prostitutes, well who else were you going to hire at short notice for this? And bribing the bellboy? That’s just sensible, if you don’t want this out in the press within hours.
If only he wasn’t orange……..and proposing trickle down economics…….
Good gag, Gwen!
But one of the reasons this idiot was elected is that he actually opposed trickle-down. Of course, he’ll practice it.
It’s possible that Helen Razer was trying to be satirical. But by the time I got to the bit that charging private flying lessons to the public purse, along with lurid examples of behaviour from the Trump unverified security report, were OK, provided that these leaders spoke politely, I lost it. Character is not an issue, apparently! Well done, Helen, for having attracted my first response to Crikey in quite a few years of being a subscriber. Like most reasonable people, I haven’t entirely made up my mind about the unverified report on Donald Trump’s Russian adventures. It’s quite possible that, like the presumed problem with his tax reports, there is a reasonable explanation and I will be entertained when we hear it. But I have concluded that Helen Razer makes a fair sort of a hash of analysing the expected behaviour of senior public officials. And a hash of being satirical, if that is what was being attempted.
Thanks for your first comment, Carol.
Not satirical. Simply an observation that the many no longer care about the private indiscretions of politicians as much as they do about public policy.
Many interviewed throughout the US election said “I don’t like Trump or what he says or what he does in private. I like what he says he is going to do in office.”
This has always happened to be my view about politicians. It’s now becoming a widespread view. How else to explain the election of a man so clearly vile?
There is no point in these leaks on Trump. His supporters dismiss them as false, and will do so even when they’re real. His opponents in press spend months trying to find “revelations”. Those that clearly (again, remember the Access Hollywood leak) will do nothing to hurt him. They are so eager to find revelations, such as the rot about the Trump Tower server directly connected to a Russian bank, again debunked first by Greenwald, that they will make claims first, then research later.
Mainstream media remains convinced that outing Trump will diminish him. They have been outing him for over a year. He is now, very improbably, the President-elect.
As such, it is time to consider that voters have begun to care a lot less about private virtue. And they resent the claims of liberal media that he has none.
To have clear headed polices. you need to have a good clear head, not one filled with every thing but. Its rather unnerving that we can find it a lot easier to resort to criminal methods, and not sticking to any guidelines or follow the law, than it is to do the right thing by everyone at all times, I say if there is an easy path even if its murky we take it, rather than the path that may have a lot more effort for the same outcome basically. The amount of corruption I can see, without being told, is, in every walk of life, if there is no money in it, its worthless, This is the end of another Civilisation, but there is still a long down hill run, before every one can learn, and find enough honesty in each other to trust again, a long down hill run.
What the hell is “spoodge-play” and have I been missing something?
Don’t Google it. Just remember that “spoodge” is an onomatopoeia. (Sounds like it sounds.)
Thanks Helen (reckon some being a tad mean about this piece)
Err… Call me naive but I can not recall anything that sounds anything like “spoodge”. Maybe overcooked cabbage hitting the floor, from school dinner days … and I am guessing (I have been known to be wrong) that nobody has a fetish with that!!
Richard, you’ve now invoked Rule 34 of the Internet! Don’t go looking for it, though!
I hate that I know what Rule 34 is.
I shall take you in good faith and not look – and shall forever wonder as I wander, ” ’34’, is that like ’42’?”.
Also, thank you MzRaz, for your cautioning.
…. Have you tried lying on that floor, in a bunny suit?
Wonderful Helen. It appears that the intelligence agencies (there’s an oxymoron) have been sitting on this alleged information for at least two years. It has only now appeared when their previous laughable claim about Russia hacking the election to get Trump elected fell over from the weight of its own absurdities.
What are you talking about? We’ve always been at war with Oceania!
“That anyone will believe these claims seems unlikely.” Seriously? One bloke took a gun to a pizza shop outside DC to free child sex slaves of Hillary Clinton’s, but you think the notion that Trump might hire a prostitute to urinate on a bed used by his Nigerian Muslim president is just too wacky to be believed?
Your inclination to be contrary seems to have become an obsession, HR – can you take a few weeks off, maybe, and reconnect with regular people? (The immoral, ordinary folk, I mean, given that “[c]oncern for individual morality is largely a hobby of the rich” now, apparently.)
You can call me contrary if you wish. You will find that I am not contrary to my own understanding over time. Just contrary to yours.
As Ford Prefect might advise, “get yer colonial possessions right..”, it was his Kenyan Muslim, Mau-Mau (dis)membering atavar Prez.
Hahaha, I hope we’re not going to be inflicted with any Vogon poetry in future press conferences. Then we’d really know the position of POTUS has jumped the shark.
So, wait. Identity politics is a distraction from the real issues and leads to joyless censorship of discourse, but we’re supposed to clutch our pearls and no-platform Meryl Streep because she said “we’re all Africans”?
I believe all I said was that she was a fairly unlikely candidate as diversity champion. I didn’t call for her silencing.
With a mighty bound, MzRaz was free of the usual navel fluff and made a foray into global real politik.
There was even a point – posited, proven and well argued. More please.
Cracker of a piece, Helen. As usual, I found myself in violent disagreement at some points and at others wanting to throw you a party.
All this is good stuff. I don’t come to Crikey to have my own views reinforced, I come here to have them challenged.
Hear hear! I can always count on Crikey giving me a daily challenge!
Good to read, Nudie. It’s what I like about Crikey as a reader, too. Also as a writer. None of us agree with each other, either!
I sometimes wonder if I shouldn’t “leak” some of the emails about writers’ private disagreements.
(Dear Ed. Don’t worry. I’m encrypted. And I won’t!)
I for one do not care a toss about Trump’s alleged sexual proclivities, beyond one inescapable fact. Trump is on the eve of taking responsibility for the safety, security of both the American peoples and western democratic leadership; and broadly that means my family. Consequently, having read all 36 pages of a Report authored by an unknown, unverifiable alleged Intelligence Officer (?) concluded I was no better resourced than having suffered months of world media intent on supporting or stuffing up Trump’s run for the Presidency.
So I asked myself: Would I have voted for Trump? Probably not. On the other hand . . . . if Trump had sought an appointment as Head Honcho of American Intelligence Organisations; would I vote for Trump. Certainly, absolutely NOT!
Given that an American President is never more than an arm length from a RED BUTTON is it even more critical that the American electorate pursue, demand knowledge of every characteristic, behaviour, proclivity and loyalty of the man they are about to hand total power?
Graybul, that’s a reasonable view point. It’s a bit of a longer read than the 36 page report, but it comes directly from the horses’ mouth – I suggest a read of the DNC and Podesta WikiLeaks for some balance. Or if that’s a bit of a long read (I certainly haven’t read it all!) the FBI investigation report into the “private e-mail server” scandal. I don’t think I could have voted for either main candidate.
What f—en policies does Trump have ? Absolutely nothing f—en coherent, how could any sane person analyse that shite !
I hate the defenders of the Neoliberal establishment as well but that quite obviously INCLUDES TRUMP the billionaire real estate magnate, and I hate the Russians for having anyhing to do with getting him elected
He did have policies. Several of them were bad policies, sure. But they deserved to be interrogated.
Say, his insistence that a huge tariff on Chinese goods would be set in place. There was no significant challenge in mainstream press to this claim that found many, many voters on his side.
People heard “that means more jobs back to America”. But the real story is that a tariff on imports would mean massive price rises for the working people Trump claimed to represent, and the closure of many of the US companies that make those goods so cheaply in other nations. Those who swung, at 16 points, away from their traditional Dem preference. It also meant all sorts of other impossible conflict. And it might have been nice if this had been challenged in earnest by journalists. It wasn’t.
You can say, if you like, “it makes no sense”. But a lot of people thought it did. And where was the counter argument for them? Nowhere or, at best, buried under a mountain of “Trump hates women.”
As for the coherence of Clinton’s policies. Well, if you can explain these to me, I’d be glad. She repeatedly said in debate that people should “go to my website for details”. She delivered no overview for the people, preferring instead to say “I believe in diversity”. What does that mean? In policy terms? For real people?
Trump deserved to be interrogated. As a policy man, not a private guy. He wasn’t. Now he’s PEOUS. And the press continues with the same tactic of personal attack.
More here http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/interrogation/2016/07/glenn_greenwald_on_donald_trump_the_dnc_hack_and_a_new_mccarthyism.html
Trump opened this box of “Birther Fudge” himself.
how can any journalist/liberal/lefty commentator seriously believe assassinating the character of a man who has spent a life time assassinating his own character and still ended up the PEOTUS, will result in said man not becoming the actual POTUS.
I will make America Great Again. I will bring back jobs. I will make you safe because I have no truck with ridiculous namby pamby diplomacy. Good grief – I could have beaten HRC & her whole knowledge political class with those three statements alone. Now is the time for policy critique not name calling, grass roots action not wasting time looking for character flaws, bring on the REVOLUTION
Shane: The problem for my hypothetical ‘vote’ would have been; do not like vacuums. America’s problem was a divorce. Demanded by; but denied to the people. And we observers are to be left with a shit sandwich!
Holy Kardashian, CatWoman, she is going to break the Intertubes … 75 and counting!
All Hail, MzRaz, Crikey’s Queen of Klikbait! Is this a record, I think that we should be told.
As usual, even in comments, most of the verbiage is hers but for once she has a point.
After this, the next “candi dates debate”, I’ll be thinking Woody Allen’s “What’s My Perversion”.