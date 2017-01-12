One Nation's 'web-based computer programme' will fix everything wrong with govt, you guys
A web-based computer program to cure what ails our travel entitlements. And our government contracts. Which are a teensy bit conflated but look, never mind.
Jan 12, 2017
In a bizarre press release yesterday, even by Malcolm Roberts’ own standards, One Nation’s wackiest senator has found a miraculous invention that will solve all our travel rort woes.
5 thoughts on “One Nation’s ‘web-based computer programme’ will fix everything wrong with govt, you guys ”
Ugh. “Transparency Portal” ? What a name.
Does Malcolm mean a glass door?
I think it’s named for what’s between his ears.
Well, I hate to burst everyone’s (Malcolm R and Crikey) but anything that allowed for all govt. IT contracts and and IT project progress to be reports in ‘real time’ would be a nightmare to implement. For a start, what ‘such detail’ of IT contracts are to going to report on? The only real time information available would be performance against SLAs and that information will be scattered through all sorts of reporting sources, from COTS service management tools to spreadsheets. Projects have similar problem, the information is readily and uniformly available and may not be need to be kept up-to-date to the extent that real time reporting would be able to make sense of it.
In my view, based on my experience, a real time reporting regime of this type would give rise to a significant administrative effort to provide information into a non-critical system that is really only there for discretionary use, it wood not be part of a formal governance programme. I think that these ideas seem appealing because non-IT trained people have an unrealistic impression of how IT in large organisations is organised. Often it’s not.
Keep him away from The Brothers Grimm.