Study in Bob Day remains locked away
The document in question was referenced multiple times in the documents tabled in Parliament before the matter ended up in the Court of Disputed Returns.
Jan 12, 2017
Before deciding to allow Bob Day to work out of an electorate office he had once owned but sold to a mate using money he then loaned the mate, the Department of Finance conducted a feasibility study to determine if this was in fact, a good decision to make.
