Before deciding to allow Bob Day to work out of an electorate office he had once owned but sold to a mate using money he then loaned the mate, the Department of Finance conducted a feasibility study to determine if this was in fact, a good decision to make.

This document was referenced multiple times in the documents tabled in Parliament before the matter ended up in the Court of Disputed Returns over whether Day was eligible to be elected to the Senate because of the deal for his office. We filed an FOI and paid a deposit on it before the court hearings, but this week the request was rejected on account of the fact that it might prejudice Day’s day in court.

Surprising? No, but now we wait with bated breath for the court’s decision.