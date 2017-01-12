Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 12, 2017

Disharmony day: One Nation candidate woes continue

One Nation candidate Tracey Bell-Henselin posted several homophobic comments on her own Facebook page.

The fallout from homophobic comments made by former One Nation candidate Shan Ju Lin continues, with Ipswich City Council pulling its funding for World Harmony Day festivities organised by Lin’s organisation. Lin is president of the World Harmony Day Society, which runs Harmony Day events in Ipswich and Brisbane. After media reports that Ipswich City Council had pulled funding, the University of Southern Queensland said it was “currently reviewing our ongoing participation in Harmony Day” in response to Facebook users asking about the events. One Nation is again dealing with homophobic comments by a candidate, this time in the Queensland seat of Glasshouse, where Tracey Bell-Henselin posted several homophobic comments on her own Facebook page, the The Courier-Mail reports. But this time Hanson is sticking by the candidate, saying the comments were taken out of context.

