5 thoughts on “Culleton fights bankruptcy ruling, sends angry press release to the ABC ”
In One Nation’s previous incarnation the party imploded in Qld due partly to the preselection of a number complete nitwits. This is one area where Pauline has not learned much. A quick look at Culleton’s antics, as well as those of Roberts, would have had any leader of commonsense running a mile. Alas when you vote based on spleen and frustration…..
LAtest is he might never have been a senator, so, yes, inaccurate.
The fact that Culleton’s chief of staff sent a demand for retraction only to the ABC is indicitive of many current politicians targeting the national broadcaster.
Or perhaps the ABC is the only media outlet regarded as credible therefore Culleton didn’t care what others reported.
We should be grateful that PHON continues to have space cadets & self immolators. Given the size of the vote going begging, just be thankful that some smarter folk don’t show an interest.
If we exclude Cory Bernadi and George Christiansen from the ranks of the smarter people this is true.
A breakaway Conservative party with better political nous and organisational ability would hoover up this vote in short order. And sit to the right of the current LNP and although being the junior partner in any coalition would be the tail that wagged the right wing dog. As well as getting Cory back and George into the ministry.