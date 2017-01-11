The next stoush on superannuation is coming
The next fight over superannuation will be over the awards system and the way workers are put into a super fund by default. The big banks want in.
Jan 11, 2017
The next fight over superannuation will be over the awards system and the way workers are put into a super fund by default. The big banks want in.
Despite its poor track record of trying to go after the industry superannuation sector, the government is looking at another tactic to boost big bank-controlled retail super, via the awards system.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “The next stoush on superannuation is coming ”
I wish these aholes would leave my super alone!
The poorer performance of retail super funds is mostly owed to their extravagant management fees. And industry super management fess are only slightly less outrageous. These fees are what need to be regulated. Capping management fees at fund sustenance-only levels would then remove any incentive for poor performing super funds to exist. But to what extent any of this will matter much as we continue to boldly march into the gig economy future of independent freelancers (newsflash: with no super payable) is perhaps the more urgent question.