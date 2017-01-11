Taxpayers foot $2 million bill for jetsetting pollies during election campaign
Australian taxpayers paid over $2 million for politicians to fly around Australia during the eight-week 2016 federal election campaign.
Jan 11, 2017
Ministers and shadow ministers charged taxpayers for flights and accommodation to attend their own party’s campaign launches in July’s federal election, as MPs racked up millions of dollars in travel expenses during the election campaign.
3 thoughts on “Taxpayers foot $2 million bill for jetsetting pollies during election campaign ”
While new hopefuls have to pay for their own election costs.
Eh, they all do it.
Not much you can do to stop it.
Easy. No travel allowance for any pollies once the writs are issued and the election is called. That will make it a level playing field.