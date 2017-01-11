We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
4 thoughts on “Tips and rumours ”
Let’s face it, Slipper does have a point. Why was he singled out to be treated as he was (for a piddling amount compared to others on the fiddle at the same time, in the same party) and no one else?
Nice. Between them Susan Wyndham and her husband, the odious Paul Sheehan, must have cleaned out the long suffering Fairfax shareholder of close to a million in get-lost money. Well played.
If Centrelink carry through with prosecutions which result in gaol sentences it will cost taxpayers a helluva lot more to incarcerate the claimants than it would to simply continue the payments or let the matter rest. Prisoners are very expensive to maintain.
Truly stupid economics which it would be no surprise to see this government condone.
But think of the “tough on leaners*” visuals (they’ve worked in the past) – I’m sure this government is.
*well some – unelected/Labor – anyway