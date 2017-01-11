Unfortunately it seems that our reporting of holiday beards has become more of an obituary column rather than a running commentary on beards that may live to see another (parliamentary sitting) day. Queensland Labor MP Graham Perrett tweeted this transformation as he prepared to appear on Sky News’ Perrett Report (it’s Janine’s show, not Graham’s), showing that the growth on his face was discarded before he fronted up to the cameras. Reality is really setting in when the holiday beards are gone.

