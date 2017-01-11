Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 11, 2017

Reality sets in for holiday-bearded MPs

Unfortunately it seems that our reporting of holiday beards has become more of an obituary column rather than a running commentary on beards that may live to see another (parliamentary sitting) day. Queensland Labor MP Graham Perrett tweeted this transformation as he prepared to appear on Sky News’ Perrett Report (it’s Janine’s show, not Graham’s), showing that the growth on his face was discarded before he fronted up to the cameras. Reality is really setting in when the holiday beards are gone.

graham-perrett-beard

