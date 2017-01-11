How to fix entitlements rorts
Jan 11, 2017
Crikey readers discuss yesterday's edition.
On clean coal
Global Lead Advocacy and Communications at Global CCS Institute Antonios Papaspiropoulos writes: Re. “The Australian’s clean coal magic trick” (yesterday). Claims made by John Quiggin which attempt to disregard carbon capture and storage (CCS) as a global warming mitigation technology contain a number of egregious errors. For the record, the facts are these:
We thank Mr Quiggin for the opportunity to rectify these inconsistencies. Climate change is a reality and the debate is important.
CCS technology has been around since the 1970s and is renowned as a proven, safe, and cost-effective technology.
Best available modelling by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Energy Agency (IEA) and a veritable army of global climate change experts, agree that it will be impossible to deliver Paris climate change targets, and at least cost, if CCS is not adopted as a key mitigation option.
Sisters are doing for themselves
Meredith Williams writes: Re. “Bronnie rotten on socialism, defends using the N-word” (yesterday). Bronwyn Bishop draws a long, shaky and injudicious bow in attacking socialists over an issue that has everything to do with misuse of privilege and misappropriation of taxpayer money, and nothing at all to do with free enterprise. Moreover, in comparing socialists to alcoholics she further discredits her own stance. Socialism is an adopted, reasoned ideology, whereas alcoholism is a disease that afflicts and destroyed lives indiscriminately. Deflecting from the real issue by victimising the vulnerable is not a good look, even in pearls.
Greg Poropat writes: There is a simple solution to the vexed issue of politicians’ travel entitlements. Eliminate ad hoc expense claims and grant all pollies a one-off increase in salaries to cover travel and electorate expense, the value determined according to individual positions (e.g. minister v. backbencher) and electorate location with the increase being taxable income. Then treat each politician as any other taxpayer is treated. If a politician wants to claim a travel or electorate expense as a deduction against their income let them do so via their taxation return and allow the ATO to determine the eligibility or otherwise of the expense, treating any disallowed expense with the same severity that any other taxpayer’s false claim is dealt with.
Play fair, Centrelink
Peter Schultz writes: Re. “Centrelink’s double standards” (yesterday). The Department of Human Services is being specious when it states: ‘if (a Centrelink) underpayment was identified, the payment is corrected and no further action is required’. Centrelink stuffs things up all the time, and the customer often does not even realise it due to the complexity of the system. If the customer is savvy enough to discover an underpayment and lucky enough to be able to somehow communicate that to the system, Centrelink may well correct the underpayment from that date on. But Centrelink will never backdate any arrears of underpayment if it takes the customer more than 13 weeks to discover it, even when the underpayment is due to Centrelink error. Sometimes underpayments have gone on for years before someone realised it.
Global CO2 emissions are at least 30 billion tonnes a year. It would require 10,000 three million tonne a year Gorgon CCS sized projects to cover the emissions, not including the extra emissions incurred as a result of the considerable amount of energy needed to power the CCS process.
Are there any plans, or even the possibility, of having at least 1,000 and covering not even 10% of emissions?