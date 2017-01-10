Bronnie rotten on socialism, defends using the N-word
Bronwyn’s Thatcherite hubris, as seen on Sky yesterday, is a relic to behold.
Jan 10, 2017
Poor, miserable Sussan Ley. The Health Minister has surely earned a Gold Coast holiday. As investigations into her real estate “scandal” proceed, she is obliged to hand her portfolio over to the care of Arthur Sinodinos. The best thing that can be publicly said about that recent ICAC graduate is probably “no findings of his wrongdoing at this time”. If Turnbull plans on returning Ley, in many accounts a politician who comports herself honestly and well, he could surely do better than fill her post with a name so closely associated with slippery self-interest.
15 thoughts on “Bronnie rotten on socialism, defends using the N-word ”
So … Susan Ley, her snout well and truly in the rich persons trough gets her portfolio taken over by Arthur Sleazibusiness … while the unseemly LNP war on the poor and struggling continues with verve and enthusiasm … same old LNP … same old Nasty Party…
Yes, Bronny’s contribution was a bit like that of her former colleagues in parliament turned commentators as well, unhelpful. I’m thinking of other great rorters like Peter (Reith), Peter (Costello) and Amanda (Vanstone). They always come out to play when something like this happens. Honestly, they must be a bit put out that Bronny’s stolen there thunder.
Exposure of Minister Ley’s indulgence once again raises the question of systemic excess open to all politicians. Rorts, benefits and a general expectation of entitlement pervades, motivates and protects our political class from principles of accountability, scrutiny and equity. The Parliamentary Pension is but one example of inequitable advantage comparative to a journeyman’s due. When one lives with a sense of entitlement; said individuals voluntarily divorce themselves from ‘the other.’
I can’t get over what a marvelous coincidence it was that led Ley to Brisbane “for an announcement, the same day that unit was auctioned”?
And count those snouts – how many of them are on the Right side of the trough?
I don’t know why Helen thinks there are about 50 socialists alive and more or less well in Australia today, who are all squabbling about which international they like. I like calling myself a socialist but I hate squabbling over and among “internationals”. It’s a waste of time and intellect.
I think there are quite a few socialists in the ALP and quite a few in the trade union movement. The problem is for all these people to put aside their differences and work on ways of explaining why capitalism is a bad social system with problems of phoney democracy, exploitation and social divisions, which should be replaced by a system that solves these basic problems.
They could put their heads together again on this hundred year anniversary of the Russian revolution to explain how inspiring that attempt was to set up a new society and to spell out what lessons we should draw from its failure.
Effing brilliant Helen. Full of rage, about a half of the rage I’m generally feeling about it all, although mine isn’t particularly directed to Sussan Ley, who was otherwise a reasonable minister by the standards of the LNP. (yeah, I know).
My thesis for hope rests on a reasonable backlash by the young, a backlash which will be much closer to socialism.
I’m just left to wonder what Bronny thinks socialism is?
Agreed re Ley. As far as parliamentary Libs go, she is tolerable. I have reported a bit on mental health policy, and I believe she is striving to make an informed decision about how best to spend the tiny amount of funding she has.
What Ley did doesn’t strike me as bad. It’s not as clear cut as Bron’s chopper or Sam’s peculiar belief that it was okay to accept money from private companies when he overspent on his already generous travel budget.
I believe that the reason this story is resonating is because (a) it comes on the back of the centrelink story where even the Herald Sun was forced, for the sake of its older readers receiving pensions, to report negatively on austerity (in this case to the actual infrastructure of centrelink) and (b) she said she bought a house on a “whim”.
70% of Millennials rent. 25% of the broader population do, too. There are many people who cannot afford housing and millions of home-owning parents worried that their adult children never will have that advantage. So to say in this time that you could just buy a holiday house on a whim sound offensive.
I would rather people be annoyed with those government policies that led directly to this state of affairs. I think Penny Wong, in attacking Ley head on, missed the opportunity to address the legitimate anxiety many Australians have about the future of where they are actually going to sleep. I actually agree with Bishop that the use of Wong in particular was a transparent gender play.
If I were her adviser, I’d tell her to admit that some politicians do take advantage, and that it has happened on her own side. (I mean, Dastyari was spectacular.) And to use the opportunity to mention her party’s policies on negative gearing and CGT. But, no. They’re still playing the old politics. Because they don’t seem to realise that many of us live in such diminished conditions, we would now rather hear about a way out of that than some ranting about such-and-such being a doody head.
People *will* vote for the world’s biggest a-hole if they promise a better deal for the people. Did they learn nothing from the US election?
These parties deserve to perish even faster than they are. Wong’s performance was pitiful.
How can that entitled,greedy old cow who has done nothing to enhance the lives of the Australian people have the gall to appear on TV and tell them she never broke the rules. Some one please tell her the rules are fucked and she is lucky to be living in Australia where we are not allowed to lynch people in the street.
This made me laugh, Gerard. Which probably means I am a very low person. I cannot endorse your comments. Lol, though.
I was wondering about the Socialist thing too. I was wondering maybe with Ley it is another LNP ‘comrade’ taken down and made to do the walk of shame. It’s making politicians and capitalism stinky. Bronny, has her right wing reptilian brain convulse into a ‘fight’ response and starts fearing/attacking her ideological enemy, ‘Socialists’. I guess she thinks that ‘Communits’ would sound too ridiculous these days.
But Bronnie didn’t use the word neo-liberalism, did she, Helen? Because otherwise the title of this piece is misleading, and this may have problems for your argument.
Sure, I get that Bronnie and Co. screaming ‘socialism!’ at any public attention toward the regular misdeeds of Coalition and associated business figures could be said to open a peephole into the actuality of (neo-liberal) ideology.
But couldn’t it just as plausibly be argued that Bronnie’s howls of socialism distract from (rather than attract) ideological insight precisely by personalising the criticism of Leys (i.e. by implying it stems from the incomprehensibly deranged minds of a miniscule cabal of socialists)?
In which case, suggesting as you repeatedly do here, Helen, that Leys personally “probably didn’t do anything terrible” slips completely into Bronnie’s anti-political trap. That Leys unapologetically likely rorted over $50,000 in parliamentary travel entitlements well confirms the neo-liberal worldview that the state’s role is to serve private rather than public interests. Leys did do something terrible – she personified the ideological dictate that promoting the particular interests of her class (herself included) is unquestionably in the national interest. And then she knowingly lied about that too!
Good post. I had not seen this before I wrote my own rather more simple-minded comment below expressing similar sentiments.
“and we’re all far too busy arguing about which International we liked best to ever march in a vanguard.”
The Billy Brag version, hands down. And no matter what our leaders or ex leaders might think, we rank and file Greens are socialists down to the tips of our grass roots.
Shame the rank and file for any party don’t matter to the organizational and parliamentary wings of the parties 😛
I met LNP people that want free dental but you don’t see free dental for everyone in the platform, lmao.
Excellent piece but I think you’re going a bit easy on Ley. I cannot muster any sympathy for repeated travel rorting, even if the offences are relativly minor by our low comtemporary standards. Viewed in contrast with the contempouranious fiasco of the Centrelink robotdebt fiasco, I’m not sure how the heads of individuals such as Ley, Bishop and especially Dastiyari, do not explode with cognitive dissonance.