Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Jan 10, 2017

How Tony Abbott spent his summer break

No rest for the righteous.

Share

While some MPs are spending their holidays on the beach or catching up with family, former prime minister Tony Abbott has been writing. He has also been writing a diary entry for the Spectator‘s Australian edition of his time in Jerusalem (yes, the one where he called for Australia to move its embassy there) and a book review for the Wall Street Journal. Abbott takes a mostly measured look at The End of the Asian Century: War, Stagnation, and the Risks to the World’s Most Dynamic Region by Michael R. Auslin, which takes a less than optimistic view of prospects in Asia. Abbott ends the review with this statement on Australia’s position in Asia:

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/10/how-tony-abbott-spent-his-summer-break/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.