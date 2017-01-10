How Tony Abbott spent his summer break
No rest for the righteous.
Jan 10, 2017
No rest for the righteous.
While some MPs are spending their holidays on the beach or catching up with family, former prime minister Tony Abbott has been writing. He has also been writing a diary entry for the Spectator‘s Australian edition of his time in Jerusalem (yes, the one where he called for Australia to move its embassy there) and a book review for the Wall Street Journal. Abbott takes a mostly measured look at The End of the Asian Century: War, Stagnation, and the Risks to the World’s Most Dynamic Region by Michael R. Auslin, which takes a less than optimistic view of prospects in Asia. Abbott ends the review with this statement on Australia’s position in Asia:
Powered by Taboola