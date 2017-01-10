Guess who's coming to $150-a-head anti-Islam dinner?
Who on Earth would turn up to Kirralie Smith's "Defending Freedom of Speech Halal Choices" fundraiser? Spoiler: it's Bernardi. And Christensen. And attention-starved Ross Cameron.
The other day my mate and I went to Nissin World Delicatessen, a popular supermarket for expats in central Tokyo. In the meat section, I saw imported meats from Australia, the United States and New Zealand. The Kiwis do roaring business here in Japan, and the huge, loud halal signs don’t seem to worry anyone. In this majority Buddhist nation, and even among its expatriate community (many of whom would be nominally Christian), the idea of eating the flesh of a cow or lamb slaughtered in the name of Allah isn’t going to lead to a House of Councillors inquiry.
3 thoughts on “Guess who’s coming to $150-a-head anti-Islam dinner? ”
So how are the Big Macs over there Irf?
It would be interesting to know if the reason that the “other prominent” toerags aren’t showing up for this one is that they have more to gain than lose from Australia’s suffocating libel jurisdiction? Or (perhaps like Jackie Lambie as someone pointed out yesterday) are they finding they aren’t getting any traction from brownophobia?
The fundraiser is not very attractive, more a collection of ‘yesterday’s men,’ it appears. I didn’t think Cory would be generous enough to shell out $150 for the usual luke-warm dinner plate, nor Georgie Boy, either. Or are they guest speakers and get free food?
Angry Anderson again?