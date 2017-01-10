Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 10, 2017

Chloe Shorten signs book deal with MUP

MUP makes writing a family business.

Louise Adler’s publishing house, Melbourne University Press, will add another Shorten to its stable this year, with Chloe Shorten, wife of Labor leader Bill Shorten, to write a book on blended families. Take Heart will cover the lessons and of finding a new normal in a family with a step-parent, covering her own experience. It’s advertised to appeal to the growing number of “non-nuclear families”:

“The first person in her family to divorce, Chloe was surprised by the lingering stigma and unexpected tripwires for families not fitting the traditional cookie-cutter model. She was also heartened by the sensible advice she unearthed, the resilience of her children and the joy of a watching a new step-parent.”

Bill Shorten’s For the Common Good was published by MUP last year.

