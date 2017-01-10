Chloe Shorten signs book deal with MUP

Louise Adler’s publishing house, Melbourne University Press, will add another Shorten to its stable this year, with Chloe Shorten, wife of Labor leader Bill Shorten, to write a book on blended families. Take Heart will cover the lessons and of finding a new normal in a family with a step-parent, covering her own experience. It’s advertised to appeal to the growing number of “non-nuclear families”:

“The first person in her family to divorce, Chloe was surprised by the lingering stigma and unexpected tripwires for families not fitting the traditional cookie-cutter model. She was also heartened by the sensible advice she unearthed, the resilience of her children and the joy of a watching a new step-parent.”

Bill Shorten’s For the Common Good was published by MUP last year.