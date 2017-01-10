Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Jan 10, 2017

Centrelink's double standards

Senate documents show the agency doesn't keep data on underpayments.

As the headlines about the Centrelink debt recovery program show no sign of abatement, it is interesting to look at previous information the Department of Human Services gave to Senate estimates last year. The department’s own documents show that just 9.64% of all Centrelink recipients received an overpayment between July and December 2016.

