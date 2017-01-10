We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
7 thoughts on “Bronwyn Bishop: let’s spit on socialism’s grave together, Sussan ”
Oh dear me. If only Bronnie could actually write as well as Ben P. 🙂
Personally I blame socialites…
Highly unlikely Bishop would purchase a blouse at Sussan, it’s where the workers shop.
Off the rack? …. the clothes, not the peasants.
The common touch – best applied with a cat o’ nine tails.
Thank you fellow commenters, raised even more smiles than Ben’s piece.
As a socialist, I take full responsibility for everything. If I hadn’t gone about life getting along, and instead rode my motorbike around the country, and then seeing the poor and benighted, start a revolution, then none of this would have happened.
Politicians misusing taxpayers money for personal gain…it is a Ley down misere.
John Arbouw