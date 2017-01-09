Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Jan 9, 2017

Things are finally looking up for James Packer

Chin up, cobber.

James Packer had a 2016 to forget, with the end of his engagement to singer Mariah Carey as well as the many troubles for Crown, but 2017 is looking up, with the billionaire coming in at No. 22 in Town and Country magazine’s worldwide list of eligible bachelors. Packer’s write-up says: “The Australian billionaire called off his engagement to Mariah Carey because of her extravagant spending and his disdain for her reality show” and lists his “natural habitat” as “staying away from the spotlight in Bondi Beach”. It doesn’t mention that Bondi is where Packer came to blows with his mate David Gyngell or that he spends a lot of his time in Israel now. His caveat, writes Town and Country, is “Carey is demanding a $50 million settlement and plans to keep her $10 million ring. Still, to him it’s chump change.” He even comes in ahead of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and tech giant Elon Musk.

Topics

