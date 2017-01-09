Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Asia-Pacific

Jan 9, 2017

Jokowi hanging by a thread as Indonesian general backs Islamists, rounds on Australia

General Gatot Nurmantyo has long been suspicious of outside actors and has not trusted Australia since its UN-sanctioned intervention in East Timor in 1999.

Damien Kingsbury —

Damien Kingsbury

Share

jokowidesk55295

Last week’s suspension of Australia-Indonesia military co-operation has been confirmed as fallout from Indonesia’s internal politics. Indonesian military commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has since “stood on the foot” of President Joko Widodo for diminishing the suspension.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Jokowi hanging by a thread as Indonesian general backs Islamists, rounds on Australia 

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    Now this is something to worry about.

    My surf trips to Indo may have come to an end.

    1. Salamander

      And even worse, one suspects.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/09/jokowi-losing-hold-on-power-as-general-gatot-rises/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.