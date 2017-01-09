Jokowi hanging by a thread as Indonesian general backs Islamists, rounds on Australia
General Gatot Nurmantyo has long been suspicious of outside actors and has not trusted Australia since its UN-sanctioned intervention in East Timor in 1999.
Jan 9, 2017
Last week’s suspension of Australia-Indonesia military co-operation has been confirmed as fallout from Indonesia’s internal politics. Indonesian military commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has since “stood on the foot” of President Joko Widodo for diminishing the suspension.
2 thoughts on “Jokowi hanging by a thread as Indonesian general backs Islamists, rounds on Australia ”
Now this is something to worry about.
My surf trips to Indo may have come to an end.
And even worse, one suspects.