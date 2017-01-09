How getting rid of the weekday SMH and Age papers could kill the AFR
The economics of printing the Financial Review five days a week make a lot less sense if it can't piggyback off the SMH and Age.
Jan 9, 2017
The economics of printing the Financial Review five days a week make a lot less sense if it can't piggyback off the SMH and Age.
Fairfax can’t kill the weekday Sydney Morning Herald and Age without undermining the chances of The Australian Financial Review surviving as an independent Monday-to-Friday paper. In recent weeks, the problems of distributing the AFR as the sole major daily paper in the Fairfax stable have emerged as a key hurdle in discussions about how to move away from weekday printing for the metros, according to well-placed sources.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “How getting rid of the weekday SMH and Age papers could kill the AFR ”
Sorry but, apart from the comix & puzzles, the dead tree SMH (and I assume, therefore, the Age) has no function.
Why would Fairfax be anxious to keep the Australian Financial Review as an independent Monday-to-Friday paper if it needs so much subsidy?