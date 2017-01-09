Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Print

Jan 9, 2017

How getting rid of the weekday SMH and Age papers could kill the AFR

The economics of printing the Financial Review five days a week make a lot less sense if it can't piggyback off the SMH and Age.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

newspapers3

Fairfax can’t kill the weekday Sydney Morning Herald and Age without undermining the chances of The Australian Financial Review surviving as an independent Monday-to-Friday paper. In recent weeks, the problems of distributing the AFR as the sole major daily paper in the Fairfax stable have emerged as a key hurdle in discussions about how to move away from weekday printing for the metros, according to well-placed sources.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “How getting rid of the weekday SMH and Age papers could kill the AFR 

  1. AR

    Sorry but, apart from the comix & puzzles, the dead tree SMH (and I assume, therefore, the Age) has no function.

  2. Gavin Moodie

    Why would Fairfax be anxious to keep the Australian Financial Review as an independent Monday-to-Friday paper if it needs so much subsidy?

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/01/09/how-getting-rid-of-the-weekday-smh-and-age-papers-would-cruel-the-afrs-profitability/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.