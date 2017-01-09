Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 9, 2017

Ewen Jones' life after politics

No, he hasn't joined King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

In what is a very popular post-politics career choice, former Liberal member for Herbert Ewen Jones has started his own advisory firm, called All Points North Advisory. Reported by the Townsville Bulletin just before Christmas, the business will focus on benefits brought to north Queensland and Townsville through major projects.

