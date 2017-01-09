Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media

Jan 9, 2017

Crikey Worm: Ley in more trouble, Shorten on Centrelink

Good morning and happy new year, early birds! After two weeks of champagne, cheese and cherries, we’re back with the news you need to know today, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Journalist

Sally Whyte

Journalist

crikeyworms

FOOL’S GOLD: LEY TO PAY BACK TRIP COSTS

Health Minister Sussan Ley spent two consecutive New Year’s Eves on the Gold Coast at taxpayers’ expense, News Corp’s Annika Smethurst reports today. Ley was forced to apologise and pay back the cost of four trips to the Gold Coast that didn’t meet ministerial standards, after it was revealed that she bought a high-rise apartment on a trip to the area in May 2015. She owns property and her husband owns a bin-cleaning business in the area. She has asked the Finance Department to review all her Gold Coast trips, while the opposition has called for the minister to resign or be sacked.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Ley in more trouble, Shorten on Centrelink 

  1. Barry Reynolds

    Sussan Ley has stood down. Big deal, she’s still got her snout in the trough.

