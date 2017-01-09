Truth goes down the drain: media poop scoop turns out to be a load of the same
The Australian Reddit community has long been aware of how reporters trawl the social network for story leads, and appears more than willing to lead them astray for shits and giggles.
2 thoughts on “Truth goes down the drain: media poop scoop turns out to be a load of the same ”
And none of these tenants possessed a bucket? Such an obvious troll.
….”Don’t write crap”? Seems the temptation is too great?
A lot of our professional media is so obssessed with drawing attention to the low points of humanity (in the “interests of entertainment”, they don’t have to be verifiably true?) thereby exposing their own?