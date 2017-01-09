Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 9, 2017

Sittin' on the pier with Chris Pyne

Pyne just doesn't get fishing.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne has been posting a number of photos of his well-earned break on social media, including this one, where he seems to be questioning the benefits of fishing. “People do this to relax?” asks Pyne as he throws a line over the side of a jetty in Robe, South Australia. There’s no photo of the fruits of his labour though; maybe he’s more the kiss-them-and-throw-them-back type?

christopher-pyne-fishing

 

